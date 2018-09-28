Group home worker indicted for prostituting minor in Boston, Worcester

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn woman who worked at a Saugus group home for children referred by the Department of Children and Families has been indicted for allegedly prostituting a child who lived there, officials announced Friday.

Ashley Goodrich, 27, was indicted Thursday on four counts of trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, one count of deriving support from prostitution of a minor, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with trafficking a minor for commercial sexual exploitation, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

Authorities allege that Goodrich, a former employee of Eliot Community Human Services, targeted and recruited the minor while working at the group residence.

Goodrich is accused of posting ads online offering sexual services in exchange for money, driving the minor to arranged sexual encounters in Worcester and Boston, and coordinating the meetings during “times when the minor had run away from the home.”

The group home has since been closed and Goodrich was terminated from the company, authorities said.

Healey says her office is working to ensure the victim has needed assistance and services.

Goodrich is slated to be arraigned at a later date in Suffolk and Worcester Counties.

