Groups plan week of action on $15 minimum wage, paid leave

BOSTON (AP) — A coalition of community organizations, religious groups, and labor unions has planned a weeklong series of events to demand paid leave legislation and a $15 minimum wage in Massachusetts.

Raise Up Massachusetts will join the Poor People’s Campaign on the Statehouse steps Monday for a rally.

On Tuesday, coalition members will join restaurant workers and others who rely on tips at the Statehouse to call for an increase in the sub-minimum wage.

Coalition members will join retail and grocery workers at Downtown Crossing in Boston on Wednesday to oppose efforts to eliminate Sunday time-and-a-half pay.

On Thursday, coalition members will join teens at the Statehouse to rally for good-paying jobs that help teens support their families or save for college.

Coalition members will join signature collection events across the state Friday through Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)