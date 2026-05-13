BOSTON (WHDH) - Crowds gathered in front of the State House on Wednesday to voice concerns about proposed social media legislation in Massachusetts.

The event was hosted by Fight for the Future, who advocate for several groups including those supporting LGBTQ rights.

A major concern in Wednesday’s event was a bill passed last month that would require social media companies to verify users’ ages. The group argued it could be harmful for young people who rely on social media for information and support. Specifically in the LGBTQ community.

“We see LGBTQ youth under attack all across the country, but it is happening here. We cannot afford to have young people lose their lifeline and their sense of community and connection,” Tanya Neslusan, Executive Director for Mass Equality said.

Advocates penned their own alternative, saying it would protect all kids from Big Tech.

“How is this stopping Big Tech from harming children? Do we trust our government and large media companies to safely use ID verification and not target trans youth?” Fable, of Protect Trans Futures, said.

As lawmakers consider the proposals, advocates say they’d like to see issues addressed more broadly, and be a larger part of these conversations going forward.

“Our proposal would require tech companies to put good protections on for everyone; eliminating the need for them to differentiate who’s a minor and who’s not,” Evan Greer said, Director of Fight for the Future.

The bill still has to go back to the senate for more consideration.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)