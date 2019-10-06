Groveland officials investigating potential hazardous materials

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Groveland police and firefighters are investigating a potential hazardous materials incident Sunday, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to reports of a gas leak at 748 Salem St. at 6:45 p.m. found a crystallized substance and a flammable substance, officials said.

Officials determined there is no threat to the public and no evacuations are necessary, but the materials are still under investigation, according to police and firefighters.

No other information was immediately available.

