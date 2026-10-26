BOSTON (WHDH) - With Election Day just over a week away, the two candidates for governor hit the trail over the weekend, crossing the Commonwealth ahead of the big day.

Governor Maura Healey spent time with volunteers in Somerville over the weekend. On Monday she is set to visit MassBay Community College’s Framingham campus.

The Democrat intends to highlight the success of free community college.

Republican Mike Minogue will be holding a rally today at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, a day after this one held on the Cape.

Minogue said the rally was meant to discuss plans to make Massachusetts a better place to live, work, and raise families.

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