Guns, drugs and thousands in cash found at Mattapan home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were all taken from a home in Mattapan.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Jesus Mojica after executing a search warrant in the area of 1317 Blue Hill Avenue, according to a release issued by Boston police.

A loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun and .22 caliber North American revolver were seized as well as $4,029 and several bags of marijuana.

Mojica will appear in Dorchester District Court on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)