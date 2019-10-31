Guy Fieri’s new Boston restaurant opens on Halloween night

BOSTON (WHDH) - Are you are celebrating Halloween in Boston on Thursday night? You can be among the first to experience Celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s new restaurant at The Hub on Causeway.

Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina — a 6,000-square-foot, tequila-themed restaurant — is slated to start serving tacos, queso, margaritas, and more at 5 p.m.

The restaurant has 185 seats, an expansive bar with more than 100 tequilas, and a menu that “brings the flavors of Latin America to the heart of Boston.”

In a news release, Big Night Entertainment Group said guests can enjoy selections from the raw bar, salsas, and guacamoles.

The menu offers a variety of taco creations and small plate options including Crispy Pork Belly, Queso Fundido, Crispy Cheeseburger Tacos and Street Corn “perfect for dining with small groups or large parties.”

There are also shareable large plate items such as the Sizzling Molcajete de Carne y Marisco featuring chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, Cambray onions, and panela cheese. One dish that could “surprise and delight” is the Carnitas Chile Verde featuring roasted pork shank, pickled red onions, tequila-lime crema, and crispy garlic.

Tequila Cocina will feature a vibrant atmosphere with splashes of bright color adorning the walls, bringing the flavor of the streets of Mexico to the restaurant.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

In addition to the grand opening of Fieri’s restaurant, Big Night Live and Studio B will open as part of a 40,000-square-foot addition of live entertainment and nightlife space at The Hub on Causeway.

“Big Night Live is unlike any other venue in Boston, encompassing a premier concert hall,” the news release said. “The premier luxury music hall will give guests exclusive access to their favorite artists spanning all genres of music.”

The multi-level performance and event space features 24 VIP tables, three giant LED walls surrounding the stage, a state-of-the-art supersonic sound system, three expansive bars, as well as luxurious skybox suites overlooking the stage.

Studio B is a modern event space within Big Night Live.

It is designed with rafters of raw wood, large scale tile floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The room can be customized for any style event, it can accommodate up to 440 guests standing or more than 200 seated, and features a built-in luxury buffet, private bar, and a large LED screen.

For more information, visit www.guyscocina.com.

