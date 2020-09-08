Gyms, other businesses given green light to reopen with restrictions in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Additional businesses have gotten the green light to reopen Tuesday in Somerville amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts entered Phase III, Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan on July 6 but the city of Somerville took a more cautious approach by allowing some businesses under this phase to reopen on Sept. 8.

“We rely on data, science of the highest level of expertise from health experts, epidemiologists, and that data has caused us to slow roll or be more deliberate in activating different sectors of our economy,” Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said.

Businesses that can now reopen include gyms and fitness centers, motion picture and television streaming productions, martial arts and dance facilities, and non-athletic instructional classes, such as arts, music and language classes.

Indoor recreational facilities, such as ax throwing and indoor rock climbing, as well as movie theaters and museums will remain closed until further notice.

Anyone over the age of 2 must wear a face covering at all times and businesses must require patrons to register in advance for specific classes or time slots, including for open gym time.

All businesses must also submit a health and safety plan to the city, which will then be approved by Inspectional Services and must be made available to the public.

Curtatone said, “We’re not trying to be punitive but we must have strict compliance to these rules and guidelines because it’s a matter of public health and public safety.”

