Surveillance video captured the moment a Marine veteran stopped an armed suspect from robbing a convenience store in Yuma, Arizona early Wednesday morning.

James Kilcer, 32, was standing in front of the counter of a Chevron store on East North Frontage Road around 4:30 a.m. when a person walked in with a handgun pointed at the cashier while two other suspects stood behind him.

“I was just getting ready to turn around and go leave and kind of heard the door swinging open in a little bit of an aggressive fashion. I kind of had my spidey senses tingling a little bit and it all unfolded from there,” recalled Kilcer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps.

Kilcer proceeded to grab the gun out of the suspect’s hand as the other two suspects fled the area

“My first thought was that it was an awfully small barrel,” he said in reference to the firearm.

Kilcer was then able to detain the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

“The situation had to be dealt with and there was really only one way to deal with it,” he said.

The detained suspect was identified as a juvenile who is now facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

There were no reported injuries from any of the victims.

An investigation remains ongoing.

