Hair dryers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

(WHDH) — Nearly 75,000 Ionic Pro hair dryers have been recalled after dozens of reports of sparking and smoking.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer, posing burn hazards.

They hair dryers were sold at Groupon.com, Target.com, ISObeauty.com, Proliss.com and Amazon.com. They can be returned for a refund.

ISO Beauty has received 35 reports of the dryers sparking or smoking, including two reports of flames coming from the dryers and three reported burn injuries to hands or fingers.

The recall involves the Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hand-held hair dryers sold under the ISO Beauty and Proliss brand names. The bottom rear of the dryers has “ISO” or “Proliss” printed and model number HD-1820. The dryers were sold in the following colors: black, white, white pearl, peacock, white zebra, pink leopard, blue, and giraffe.

