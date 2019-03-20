Hamilton firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake

HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hamilton firefighters rushed to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice of a frozen lake on Tuesday.

Police and firefighters responding to a report of a dog through the ice on Chebacco Lake found the dog stranded away from the shore.

A firefighter in an ice rescue suit made his way out to the dog and assisted it to the shore.

The dog was exhausted and cold but expected to be OK.

In a statement, Fire Chief Ray Brunet wrote, “Great team work done by all involved.”

