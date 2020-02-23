Hands-free driving law goes into effect across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s new hands-free driving law is now being enforced — and a grace period for first offenders will soon be over.

Starting Sunday, drivers are not allowed to be on their cell phones or other electronic devices unless they’re in hands-free mode. Massachusetts was the last state in New England that allowed drivers to hold their phone while driving, and motorists said they were glad for the change.

“Accidents everywhere, from just texting on the phone, phone calls,” said Joseph Awokang. “I hope that this new law helps us out a lot.”

“I am from Maine originally and they have had the law in effect for a while now and they have been heavily enforcing it from when I go back so I guess they are a little late to the game,” said Molly Thibodeau.

Until the end of March, police can issue a warning to first-time offenders. But after that, the penalty for a first offense is a $100 fine, the penalty for a second offense is a $250 fine and mandated safety course, and a third violation will mean a $500 fine, increased insurance costs, and enrollment in a distracted driving course.

“I think that actually is fine, I mean it will make people learn,” said Kiley Doris. “The higher the fine, the less people will do it.”

