BOSTON (WHDH) - As Lindsay Clancy awaits her second trial in the spring, notes sent by the jury foreperson to the judge in September during stalled deliberations in the first trial were released Wednesday.

One of them said, “A member of the jury is unable to follow the instructions regarding reasonable doubt. How should we proceed?”

Another said, a juror “…has made statements acknowledging doubt, but refuses to apply it to the verdict as the law states. This is why we cannot come to a unanimous decision.”

Clancy filed a lengthy appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) in an attempt to get her case dismissed before the second trial begins in March 2027.

Clancy’s Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington has known Judge William Sullivan, who presided over her first trial, for decades, but transcripts contained in the appeal show the two clashed at a sidebar, as Reddington sought to argue his concerns about the holdout juror in open court.

Reddington said, “It stinks. It’s not right, judge. We’re trying the case at sidebar. It’s not right.”

Sullivan responded, “Well I don’t think it stinks. I’m trying to do the best I can here.”

Clancy is charged with murdering her three young children in 2023. The defense claims she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and overmedicated, and therefore should not be held criminally responsible.

The appeal was filed by Attorney Martin Weinberg. It claims a mistrial wasn’t necessary because “…the Court failed to consider the alternative of inquiring into the meaning of the foreperson’s notes and questioning Juror Doe to determine whether there was good cause to discharge Juror Doe.”

Earlier this month, Weinberg said he is not worried about the tight timeline for the appeal.

“I’m not concerned because I do believe that we can do expedited briefing and ask the SJC for an expedited argument,” Weinberg said in early November.

Two years ago, Weinberg argued Karen Read was being subjected to double jeopardy, claiming the jury in her first trial came to an unannounced, unanimous not guilty verdict. The SJC rejected Read’s appeal

7NEWS’ Legal Analyst Evan Gotlob said he believes Clancy’s appeal based on double jeopardy won’t go anywhere either. He said Sullivan acted properly by reminding the jury they were required to follow his instructions, and by reminding them of the definition of reasonable doubt.

“Anything beyond what he did would be, being involved with the jury, and then the prosecutors would have an appeal argument,” Gotlob said. “The only different outcome I’m expecting is it may not go to the full panel.”

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’s Office agreed, arguing that Sullivan acted properly because the jury twice reported they were deadlocked.

In a 46-page response, the state argues that Clancy’s trial was fair, and, “…her request, if granted, would altogether extinguish the Commonwealth’s ability to honor the rights of Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy to any sort of justice…”

A single justice of the SJC is expected to hear oral arguments on the appeal at a later date.

Weinberg indicated he will take the appeal to federal court if it fails in the state.

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