Hank Investigates: Meter Mix Up

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local family says they were shocked when they got a water bill for thousands of dollars. Now their finances are underwater, but should they be on tap to pay the bill? 7’s Hank Philippi Ryan Investigates.

They wanted a fast and easy way to water their yard. So, ten years ago Ellen Jordan and her husband put in an irrigation system.

Ellen says back then they notified their town, Winchendon, about the project, and the water department put a separate meter for it in their basement.

“They installed it. They explained that the meter for the irrigation system shouldn’t go through the sewer, so the charge would be different. And then they came and put in a meter and we went on with life,” Ellen said.

And Ellen says for ten years they’d get and pay their water bills.

“Did you think anything was wrong?” Hank asked.

“Never. No,” Ellen said.

But earlier this year the town sent the Jordans this additional water bill $3200. For ten years’ worth of irrigation water.

The explanation: the water department didn’t know their irrigation meter existed, so they never read it.

“I was like, beside myself,” Ellen said.

Winchendon town manager Keith Hickey says the water department reads meters electronically, from the outside.

They only discovered the Jordan’s irrigation meter recently when workers went inside their basement to check on something else and saw it.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that the Jordan’s are in. I think there’s probably some fault on both sides,” Keith Hickey, Winchendon’s town manager said.

Because the meter was installed ten years ago, Hickey says the town has no record of it.

“I can’t prove the town didn’t do it. He can’t prove the town did do it,” Hickey said.

Hickey told us he does not think the Jordans were trying to swipe water.

“Why would you put in a meter and register the usage if you didn’t intend to pay for it?” Hank asked.

“That seems to make a lot of sense. It makes complete common sense. No question about that,” Hickey said.

“So the meter worked properly?” Hank asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” Hickey said.

Still, Hickey says, the Jordans should have realized their bill was too low to have included an entire irrigation system.

But they used the water, so they’re on the hook to pay for it.

Ellen says she never thought she’d have to pay for ten years’ worth at once.

“We agree that we owe the money if we used the water,” Ellen said.

And they were told to pay the $3200 right away or be hit with 14% interest.

But we wondered: Since the meter was running properly, why should the Jordans pay a penalty?

“The 14 percent interest is putting blame on them for having not paid a water bill. I’m wondering whether that might be something that you could deal with?” Hank asked.

“Absolutely,” Hickey said.

And yes, now the town manager tells us, they will reimburse the Jordans the interest they paid.

If you ever think something is not quite right with your water bill, call your provider right away and ask them to check so you’re not hit with a surprise bill.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)