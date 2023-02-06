HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday night.
Police say Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen getting into a dark colored SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, around 10 p.m.
McCormack has blue eyes and brown hair with red streaks. She is 5 feet 2 inches and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanson Police Department at (781) 293-4625.
