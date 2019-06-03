Hanson town administrator facing 2nd DUI after crash that injured pregnant woman

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson Town Administrator Michael McCue is on administrative leave after a crash in a town vehicle that left a pregnant woman injured led to his second drunken driving arrest, officials said.

McCue was driving a town vehicle when he crashed into a car driven by a pregnant woman in North Attleboro last week, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The police report says the impact was so strong, the airbag deployed and hit the woman in the stomach.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer wrote: “I asked McCue if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages and he stated that he had not. I asked McCue if he was sure and he again stated that he had not.”

Later, after some of the field sobriety tests had been conducted, the police report goes on to say that McCue admitted that he “had a few beers at lunch.”

Investigators say McCue failed to yield, causing the accident.

He has been charged with operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

This is McCue’s second offense.

According to his driving record and court paperwork, he was also arrested for operating under the influence in December 1995.

McCue is on leave amid an investigation into the crash.

