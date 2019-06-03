Hanson town administrator facing 2nd DUI offense after crash that injured pregnant woman

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson Town Administrator Michael McCue is on administrative leave after a crash in a town vehicle that left a pregnant woman injured led to his second drunken driving arrest, officials said.

Michael McCue was driving a town vehicle when he crashed into a car driven by a pregnant woman in North Attleboro last week, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

McCue, who has a previous drunken driving charge, is on leave amid an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)