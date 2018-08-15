Harbormaster: Man attacked by shark in water off Cape Cod

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A swimmer in the water off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark late Wednesday afternoon and airlifted to a Boston hospital, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Longnook Beach for a report of a shark attack about 4 p.m. found a person suffering from puncture wounds to the leg and torso, according to the Truro Harbormaster Office.

The victim, who police say is a 61-year-old man, was taken from the beach in a medical helicopter. His name was not made public.

Longnook Beach is located on the outer Cape along and sits on the Atlantic Ocean.

There have been dozens upon dozens of confirmed great white shark sightings off Cape Cod this summer.

Truro was the site of the last shark attack on Cape Cod, in July 2012, off Ballston Beach.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates on air and online.

