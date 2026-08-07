MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital late Thursday night after their boat crashed into a rock in Marblehead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported boat accident involving multiple injured occupants around 11 p.m. at the State Street Landing found that the Marblehead, Salem, and Beverly Harbormasters were already on the scene and that two occupants had been rescued and brought to the dock, according to the Marblehead Fire Department.

Firefighters then boarded a Marblehead Harbormaster vessel and responded to the crash scene, where they found a boat that had come completely out of the water and was resting atop Grays Rock. Marblehead firefighters and the Salem Harbormaster entered the water and found three additional injured victims outside the vessel on Grays Rock.

The Salem Harbormaster transported two additional occupants with minor injuries to State Street Landing after confirming that all individuals involved in the incident had been accounted for.

In a statement, the Marblehead Fire Department said it “extends its sincere appreciation to all of the agencies whose coordinated response ensured a rapid and effective rescue operation.”

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