Harpoon, Dunkin’ Donuts team up for coffee-flavored beer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two of New England’s most iconic beverage companies are teaming up to release a coffee-flavored beer this fall.

Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ Donuts will soon be releasing a coffee porter, according to labels filed last week with the Treasury Department’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. The beer is expected to have a 6 percent alcohol-by-volume content.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)