Harpoon teams up with Bruins forward Chris Wagner to brew new beer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Harpoon Brewery’s newest beer is the result of a collaboration with Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner.

Wagner, a native of Wellesley, teamed up with Harpoon to brew Don’t Poke The Bear — a “black and gold-en” ale.

Harpoon says fans can try the new beer at a black-and-yellow party on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

“We’ll be tapping the first keg of Don’t Poke the Bear in the Beer Hall for you to enjoy before Wednesday’s puck drop,” Harpoon said in a news release. “So wear your black and yellow, play some corn hole, and get ready to score some great prizes.”

Those heading to the brewery will be entered into a free raffle to win pucks signed by Wagner and a silent auction for signed Harpoon swag, a “game day” Harpoon basket, and a pair of Bruins tickets.

Cans of Don’t Poke The Bear will also be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the silent auction and $6 from every case sold will be donated directly to the Corey C. Griffin Foundation, the charity of Wagner’s choice.

