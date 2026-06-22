FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - After a fun-filled stay, Scotland’s Tartan Army moved south for a game in Miami on Wednesday. Now, the English have invaded.

Fourth-ranked England will take on Ghana on Tuesday night at Boston Stadium. Both teams won their first group stage match. Ghana, which is ranked 65th by FIFA, is a big underdog.

“We should win, I’m hoping we will,” Andy Sefton, English fan, said.

“Should be a clean sweep,” Ahyan Adatia, English fan, said.

England’s Harry Kane will be front and center. Since 2018, he has scored 10 World Cup goals. But he has missed crucial penalty shots.

“He just scores all the time,” Sefton said. “Unless it’s a penalty!”

“Harry Kane is gonna smoke through Ghana, as my uncle said, let’s just hope he doesn’t have to take on any penalties,” Enzo Tarara said.

Two other big stars will be coming to Foxboro on Friday. France’s Kylian Mbappe will try to best Norway’s Erling Haaland, who has already led his team to victory here.

But fans say Haaland doesn’t have a great supporting cast.

“He’s a great player by himself, but it’s the other players around him that don’t do as well as the other nations,” Adatia said.

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