Hartford man gets prison time for selling drugs

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison on heroin trafficking charges.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Rafael Garcia was sentenced Wednesday to three years and one month behind bars to be followed by three years of probation.

He pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Garcia was arrested in 2017 after he drove away from a city home that authorities say was a “stash house” for drugs and was found to be in possession of narcotics.

The arrest was the result of an investigation into a drug trafficking ring that operated in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and the Dominican Republic.

