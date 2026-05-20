CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Concern on campus from Harvard students after an alleged assault happened Tuesday night in a dorm room.

As school winds down for the semester, they say they are thinking more about their safety.

According to an email sent to students and staff, the victim was attacked when someone entered the dorm without permission. Students say there is no piggyback policy at the dorms to prevent something like this from happening.

“People follow that pretty well, I would say. Obviously, people who live in the dorms know their friends and let their friends in.”

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