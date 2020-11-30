Harvard Square closed off after wild wind blows equipment off building

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Harvard Square was closed off after heavy winds blew a fence off the roof of a building under construction Monday evening, witnesses said.

The wind blew a metal fence off the roof of a building on Brattle Street, knocking it into orange mesh that left it dangling over the street before falling on the hood of a car, a witness said.

No one was hurt, but police and firefighters blocked off traffic so crews could cut down other fence equipment dangling from the mesh.

