HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Harwich Police are investigating after a school bus slammed into a tree on Bay Road Wednesday afternoon.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for unknown injuries. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)