HATFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hatfield police are turning to the public for help as they try to track down the person who made off with a 200-pound cement Shrek statue.

Police took to Facebook to let people know about the stolen sculpture on Mountain Road.

“If you have any information of his current whereabouts please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him,” it read. “The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely.”

