Have you lost your job? Here’s how you can apply for unemployment benefits in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Unemployment claims in Massachusetts have skyrocketed over the last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday showed an unemployment claims increase of more than 1,950 percent in Massachusetts between March 15 and March 21.

Initial claims in the Bay State jumped from 7,449 to 147,995 during that time period, according to the DOL.

Have you lost your job? You may qualify for temporary income to support you while you look for a new one.

To apply for unemployment benefits and learn more information, click here to visit the state’s official website.

