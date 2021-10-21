BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has updated its Most Wanted list.

Detectives are working to track down:

Omara Shears on a murder charge

on a murder charge Todd Mason on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge

on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge Peter Brewer on charges of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

on charges of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Dominque Phillips on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and mayhem

on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and mayhem Ricardo Fernanez on an assault with a deadly weapon — knife charge

on an assault with a deadly weapon — knife charge Stacies Shield on an assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge

on an assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge Rolando Gala on an unarmed robbery charge

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by police officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators.

You do not have to reveal your identity to the police to provide information about a crime.

