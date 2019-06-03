‘Haven’t had a drink in years’: Bus driver arrested on DWI charge blames crash on bad doughnut

(WHDH) — A school bus driver who was recently arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated says she has not consumed an alcoholic beverage in years and that a bad doughnut was to blame for her erratic driving.

Linda Godejohn, 55, “miserably” failed a field sobriety test after she was stopped by Harris County deputies in Spring, Texas, for driving erratically on May 30, KTRK-TV reported.

Godejohn, who was driving a bus full of students, told the news outlet that a doughnut “made her sick” and caused her to hit the curb. Authorities say the bus nearly flipped over.

She also claimed that she is not a drinker.

“They keep saying that I have been drinking. I don’t drink. I haven’t had a drink in years,” Godejohn said.

No students were injured in the crash.

Godejohn is charged with driving while intoxicated

She has since been released on $100 bail.

