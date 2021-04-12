HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill High School went fully remote Monday after a ransomware attack continued to cause issues with the district’s computer system.

The IT team for the school district worked throughout the weekend on recovery efforts following the attack last Wednesday, but Superintendent Margaret Marotta said that they hit a snag and were not able to get internet access available in schools Monday as they had hoped.

A limited number of hotspots have been installed to allow access to vital resources and the school district has regained remote access to cloud-based platforms.

However, the limited internet access in the schools makes widespread synchronous teaching impossible, Marotta said.

Due to that, school officials decided to have Haverhill High School go fully remote Monday, with all other schools operating under the district’s full in-person reopening plan.

Marotta added that there may still be some residual issues with their phone systems and if that happens, calls will be rerouted through the central office.

