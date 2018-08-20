Haverhill police searching for missing woman

Danielle Nichols was last seen Aug. 16. Photo courtesy Haverhill Police Department

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Danielle Nichols, 33, is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches with green eyes and blonde hair, weighing 105 pounds, according to a post Monday on the Haverhill Police Department’s Facebook page.

Nichols was last seen Aug. 16.

Police say Nichols is also known to frequent the Beverly/Salem area and the Lynn/Saugus area.

Anyone with information about Nichols’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)