HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney ruled that the officers involved in the arrest of Francis Gigliotti will not face criminal charges.

Gigliotti died in July after being arrested by officers. Cell phone video of the arrest shows several officers on top of Gigliotti. During the encounter, he became unresponsive.

Haverhill police said they were responding to reports of a man acting erratically. Surveillance video shows Gigliotti running in and out of traffic.

The medical examiner said that Gigliotti had drugs in his system and he died due to the combined effects of the drugs and the restraint.

The District Attorney said that the investigation included counsel from an expert as well as interviews from the officers and detailed video analysis.

The District Attorney said the medical examiner did not find any injury to Gigliotti’s nose, throat, or back. He also suffered bruising on his arms and legs.

