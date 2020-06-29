Haverhill school responds after students post offensive ‘Check Your Privilege’ TikTok

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Superintendent of Haverhill Public Schools Maureen Lynch released a statement Monday addressing an offensive TikTok post that was shared by several students.

“This morning, our district was made aware of an offensive and hurtful ‘Check Your Privilege’ video created and shared by students on social media about race and the experiences of people of color,” the statement read. “I want to reaffirm to our community: Whittier Tech denounces all forms of racism, discrimination, and hate. We value diversity and strive to cultivate a school environment that is welcoming, respectful, and built on kindness and compassion.”

Lynch said the video trivialized racism and the discrimination people of color face.

“As a school, it’s my hope this moment can act as a learning opportunity from which we can grow. It is our duty to prepare students to be informed, thoughtful, positive members of society, something reflected in our curriculum, student groups, and professional development opportunities for staff.”

No further information has been released about the video or the students involved.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)