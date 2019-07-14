Hawaiian canoes race along Charles River for charity

BOSTON (WHDH) - If the 90-degree day wasn’t enough to make Boston feel like Honolulu on Sunday, the Hawaiian canoes along the Charles River did the trick.

Dozens of outriggers raced in the river as part of the annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta, which raises money for Access Sports America, a Massachusetts-based non-profit that helps inspire children and adults living with disabilities by getting them involved with high-challenge sports.

Participants said they were thrilled to help out the cause.

“I’ve been doing this for the past 12 years and this is the best thing that happened to me,” said competitor Lisa Winstead. “I love this sport at all costs, I do, I love it.”

