Hazmat situation prompts evacuation of biotechnology building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A biotechnology building in Boston was evacuated after two chemicals came in contact with each other, causing a hazmat situation, authorities said.

Crews responding to MassBiologics, located at 460 Walk Hill St., around 11:30 a.m. evacuated the building as a precaution as hazmat crews investigated inside, Boston fire said.

No injuries were reported.

The website for MassBiologics lists the company as part of the University of Massachusetts Medical School , located on the grounds of the old Boston State Hospital.

