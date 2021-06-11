LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazmat team was deployed after several large bags of fentanyl were found in a car following a crash in Lynn on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Boston Road found the large stash of drugs, along with an unspecified amount of money, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Police then called in a hazmat team to assess the situation out of an abundance of caution.

No additional information was immediately available.

The hazmat incident from Boston Street yesterday was the result of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl that was located after a motor vehicle accident. Thanks to @LynnFireDept and the District 2 Hazmat Unit for their assistance during the investigation. pic.twitter.com/CpdaXZfQ6W — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) June 11, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)