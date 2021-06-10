WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Dominican Republic Consulate in Boston paid their respects Wednesday to Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia who drowned in a pond while trying to rescue a 14-year-old boy.

The members gave Familia’s family a letter and a Dominican Republic flag during his wake at St. John’s Catholic Church.

Familia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, rushed into Green Hill Pond last Friday in an attempt to rescue a drowning teen when he also drowned.

Bethania Rodriguez, of the Dominican Republic Consulate in Boston, says Familia is not only a hero to the Worcester community, but also back in his home country.

“We are very, very proud of him,” she said. “He gave his life doing what he loved to do, help other people. He is a hero for this community and the Dominican Republic too.”

Familia’s funeral is scheduled to take place at St. John’s Catholic Church on Thursday morning.

