Police are continuing their search for a man accused of assaulting a woman and trying to grab her child out of their stroller in a Manchester, New Hampshire neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the Glen Philips neighborhood South Mammoth Road around spoke with a woman who told police a man in a pickup truck had approached her, asked if she needed a ride, and grabbed her arm.

“He got out of the driver’s side. I remember she said the door really squeaked when he opened it and he walked around and just grabbed her by the arm,” said Deb Tremblay, the victim’s mother.

Tremblay said the man also tried to grab her granddaughter, who was in a stroller at the time of the attack. The victim then kicked the suspect, who fled the scene.

“She had put the baby with the carriage behind her to protect her and he went to reach behind her for the carriage,” Tremblay said. “She went into mother mode. She just kicked him very, very hard. Her toe was all black and blue.”

With the suspect still on the loose, the attack has left neighborhood residents on edge.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in the 40s with a thin build, brown eyes, short buzz cut and a mustache. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with a white tank top underneath, and brown sneakers with laces.

His truck is described as an older Nissan, possibly white, with rust on the passenger side door, police said.

“I’m looking for white trucks everywhere I go now. I’m keeping my eye out. I’m pretty sure everyone else is too,” said neighborhood resident Nadine Ponzini.

“We always have neighbors walking this little loop,” added neighbor Norm Fortier. “It’s a nice little horseshoe here and people are always walking around.

Neighbors are checking their security camera looking for the truck as police continue their search for the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

