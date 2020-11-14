‘He was my role model’: Brother mourns Arlington soldier killed in Army helicopter crash

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The brother of an Arlington man who was one of five soldiers killed in an Army helicopter crash in Egypt this week is mourning a “caring, compassionate person” who loved to help people.

Seven people, including five American soldiers, were killed in the crash on the Sinai Peninsula, which was part of a peacekeeping mission in Egypt. The crash was caused by a mechanical failure, the Army said.

One of those soldiers was Marwan Ghabour, 27, of Arlington. His brother, Muhaned, said Marwan joined the Army out of a desire to serve his country and help others.

“My brother was honestly such a caring compassionate person,” Muhaned said. “He really stood by his morals and he loved helping people,”

Muhaned said he looked up to his brother and learned from his actions.

“Without a doubt, he was my role model in so many ways,” Muhaned said. “He just taught me so much as far as being compassionate, taking responsibility, doing the right thing even when it’s not popular. That one especially.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)