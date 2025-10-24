BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey addressed the loss of government funding for SNAP benefits on Friday, which are expected to run out next week due to the government shutdown, which is currently in its third week.

One million people in Massachusetts could lose access to the program on November 1 if the government shutdown continues.

Healey placed the blame on the Trump administration for the lapse in funding, which residents rely on to buy groceries and other essentials. The governor said children, seniors, and people with disabilities will feel the most impact.

On Friday, Healey announced that United Way is creating a new fund to try to help families keep food on the table, encouraging people with the means to do so to lend a helping hand.

On their website, as part of their call to action, United Way said, “Unstable federal funding and shifting policies are threatening the reduction or elimination of food assistance, specifically SNAP benefits. More immediately, beginning November 1, there will be a delay in the issuance of SNAP benefits until the federal government reopens. In partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, United Way is responding to these direct threats to SNAP, the state’s largest anti-hunger program that serves more than 1 million people in our state.”

Some are calling on the governor to use state funds to prop up the programs, but she said the state just doesn’t have the money to do that.

“Neither the state nor any organization here is going to be able to backfill SNAP benefits,” she said. “I talked to governors around the country; no states can backfill what is what is supposed to come from the federal government to families across America.”

Healey also called on the Trump administration to use federal dollars from its contingency fund to help people keep food on the table.

During a news conference on Tuesday a White House spokesperson said the administration would be open to legislation aimed at keeping SNAP money flowing.

