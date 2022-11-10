BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Gov. Charlie Baker back together today, taking part in an annual tradition.

They were both at the “Chain of Giving” event at the Greater Boston Food Bank to spread awareness of food insecurity.

It’s the first time the event’s been held in three years, beacause of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor-elect Healey said, “Imagine a mom or a dad trying to hold down a job and also trying to figure out how to spread food across the family and meet those needs. It is absolutely essential that we do what I think were morally obligated to do as a great Commonwealth.”

The food bank says one in three adults in Massachusetts don’t have enough to eat during the holidays.

Catherine D’Amato, the President and CEO of The Greater Boston Food Bank of Massachusetts says, “There are some of our neighbors that have has misfortune when we can be thinking about fortune and goodness so we don’t want to lose sight of them.”

In a human chain — Healey, Baker, along with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and others — passed turkeys to be delivered to families.

“No one in the state should go to bed hungry. No one should wake up hungry. It’s so so important and I appreciate the effort by so many,” said Healey.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)