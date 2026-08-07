NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey signed a bill allowing the state to take over Norwood Hospital if need be.

The bill sets up the possibility for the hospital to be acquired through eminent domain.

Norwood Hospital was destroyed in a massive flood in 2020. Efforts to rebuild the hospital stopped in 2024 when Steward Healthcare, which owned the property at the time, filed for bankruptcy.

In a statement, Healey said, “The Norwood community has been deeply impacted by the closure and stalled construction of Norwood Hospital, which is the direct result of the greed and mismanagement of Steward Health Care and Ralph de la Torre. Now, we need MPT to do the right thing and come to a reasonable agreement with a qualified operator who can rebuild the hospital. Our administration will be closely following their progress and will be prepared to act if MPT does not follow through.”



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