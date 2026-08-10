BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey Monday signed legislation strengthening abortion protections in Massachusetts to ensure that patients experiencing serious pregnancy complications can receive appropriate medical care.

The bill strengthens abortion access after 24 weeks in Massachusetts. It also aims to assure that women don’t have to travel to another state to get an abortion if they experience complications late in their pregnancy.

“The law is intended to ensure that patients facing devastating fetal diagnoses, serious pregnancy complications or other complex medical circumstances can receive timely care without unnecessary legal uncertainty,” the Healey-Driscoll Administration said in a statement.

Under the previous law, Healey said physicians were required to determine whether a patient’s situation met a narrow list of exceptions before providing abortion care later in pregnancy. The new law allows physicans to exercise their professional medical judgement and provide greater clarity for those caring for patients with complex medical needs. The bill also removes outdated reporting and facility requirements that medical professionals said created uncessary barriers to proper care, Healey said.

“I’m proud as Governor that I’ve been able to work with the legislature to make sure that we stand up for women, mothers and fathers, and families in making healthcare decisions for themselves in consultation with licensed and trained professionals,” Healey said.

Kate Dineen and her husband said they traveled to Maryland in 2021 during the last trimester of her pregnancy when her unborn child suffered a seizure. Dineen said her doctor told her that her baby boy likely would not be born alive, or would soon die after birth. Since Dineen’s life was not in danger, her doctor said he could not perform an abortion in Massachusetts.

“We have learned that an abortion ban with exceptions does not allow patients to access the care they need when they need it. So today we are righting this wrong once and for all,” Dineen said.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration said the action comes as “…reproductive rights continue to face unprecedented attacks across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. While President Trump and state legislatures continue to push abortion bans, Massachusetts has strengthened protections for patients and providers and expanded access to reproductive health care. This legislation builds on those efforts by ensuring patients can continue to receive compassionate, medically appropriate care in Massachusetts during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.”

“I think the majority of Americans understand and believe and support women and their ability to work in consultation with professionals to get the healthcare that they need,” Healey said.

The bill takes effect in 90 days.

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