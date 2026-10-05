BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced on Monday new actions to help families in the state lower their heating and electric bills as the winter months approach.

Healey declared a State of Emergency and expanded eligibility for home heating assistance and removing charges through electric bills, through an executive order.

With the State of Emergency, a new home heating assistance benefit for roughly 50,000 middle class households, and heating assistance for about 156,000 low-income households as part of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will come into affect.

“Families are seeing the impact of the war in Iran every time they fill up their gas tank, place an order for heating oil or open their electric bill. I’m declaring a State of Energy Emergency because in Massachusetts, we are going to use every tool we have to get people relief,” said Healey. “We’re delivering nearly $150 million in savings, including helping middle class families who didn’t previously qualify for assistance and taking charges off of electric bills for households and businesses across Massachusetts. I’m also grateful for the strong partnership of Congressman Joe Kennedy and Citizens Energy to create the Winter Warmth Fund to deliver additional relief to families facing sky heating bills.”

Healey is also activating legal protections in Massachusetts against price gouging of petroleum products.

“Energy costs are putting real pressure on family budgets, and this plan gets relief directly to those who need it,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We’re helping middle class families heat their homes, increasing support for our lowest-income residents and taking charges off electric bills this winter. This is about meeting the moment and lowering costs for people across Massachusetts.”

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