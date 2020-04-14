Health care professionals at Brigham and Women’s Hospital innovate new intubation device

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston healthcare professionals have constructed a new device to help protect frontline workers against the coronavirus.

Doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have created a new intubation device that they say will limit their exposure to potentially contaminated droplets from COVID-19 patients.

The old device was made from rigid materials and had no barrier between the patient and hospital employees.

“The idea is that the hood covers the upper torso of the patient from the mid-chest upwards, beyond the patient’s head so the nose and mouth are encompassed in this hood,” Dr. Calvin Brown, Emergency Medicine Physician, said. ” The personnel taking care of the patient are outside of the barrier.”

The new design is made from a lightweight and reusable frame that has an attachable drape.

Doctors say they are working to make even more modifications with safety as their focus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)