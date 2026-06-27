BOSTON (WHDH) - A health care program in Boston is aiming to ensure that homeless women in the area are getting the care they need and each week they have an event that goes way beyond that.

Every Saturday, the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program holds Her Saturday at the Barbara McInnis House in the South End.

Patient Susie Perullo said, “They become my family. These women, they care about you. You’re not just in and out, if you’re not here, they’ll come looking for you. They’re great women.”

The weekly women-only program offers medical testing like mammograms and pap smears, and also doubles as a self-care sanctuary that offers hair and makeup services.

Women’s Program Coordinator Shirley Berard said, “You just don’t know what type of drama or trauma they deal with at the shelter or outside on the street, so for them to come in here and be able to do the things that they need for themselves and feel beautiful at the same time is amazing.”

Between 85 and 100 women attend Her Saturday each week.

Learn more: https://www.bhchp.org/locations/barbara-mcinnis-house/

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