Health officials announce 113 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 5,705 with 84,933 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 84,933 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 83,421 cases on Friday, health officials announced Saturday, and 5,705 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,147 are from Barnstable County, 495 are from Berkshire County, 5,748 are from Bristol County, 25 from Dukes County, 12,314 from Essex County, 304 from Franklin County, 5,133 from Hampden County, 751 from Hampshire County, 18,883 from Middlesex County, 7,412 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 6,987 from Plymouth County, 16,346 from Suffolk County, 9,067 from Worcester County and 309 are unknown, according to the DPH.

113 more deaths were reported Saturday.

As of 4 p.m., 448,089 people have been tested for the virus up from 435,679.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 48,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 27,800 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

