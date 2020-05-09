Health officials announce 138 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 4,840 with 76,743 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 76,743 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 75,333 cases on Friday, health officials announced Saturday and 4,840 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,056 are from Barnstable County, 472 are from Berkshire County, 4,847 are from Bristol County, 23 from Dukes County, 11,211 from Essex County, 294 from Franklin County, 4,647 from Hampden County, 659 from Hampshire County, 17,307 from Middlesex County, 6,887 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 6,311 from Plymouth County, 15,119 from Suffolk County, 7,611 from Worcester County and 288 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

138 more deaths were reported Saturday.

As of 4 p.m., 376,537 people have been tested for the virus up from 366,023.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 32,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 22,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)