Health officials announce 150 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 3,153 with 58,302 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 58,302 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 56,462 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday and 3,153 coronavirus-related deaths.

820 are from Barnstable County, 430 are from Berkshire County, 3,270 are from Bristol County, 15 from Dukes County, 7,927 from Essex County, 237 from Franklin County, 3,546 from Hampden County, 509 from Hampshire County, 13,417 from Middlesex County, 5,567 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 4,744 from Plymouth County, 12,140 from Suffolk County, 4,999 from Worcester County and 625 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

150 more deaths were reported.

As of 4 p.m., 254,500 people have been tested for the virus up from 244,887.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)